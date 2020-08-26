WILLIAMSON — A large tree fell in the West End area of Williamson early Saturday morning leaving an estimated 460 customers without power.
The tree fell from the eastern slope of the Fairview Cemetery in West End and blocked old U.S. 52, while snapping utility poles and bringing down power lines in the process.
American Electric Power along with the Williamson Fire Department, Williamson Police Department and Veolia street crews responded to the scene.
While the blackout was taking place in West End, Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield instructed the police department to have more of a presence in the area until power was restored.
Hatfield also said the city is exploring options to prevent or lessen these types of events in the future.