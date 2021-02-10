Williamson, WV (25661)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation in the morning. Then mainly snow showers in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch..

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.