In response to a lawsuit, West Virginia officials have pushed back a required step toward their controversial plans to develop a recreational vehicle campground at Cacapon Resort State Park.
The state Division of Natural Resources agreed in a court filing Monday to cancel a meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday on the RV campground proposal.
The DNR said it didn’t wish to proceed “if there is an appearance of impropriety” following a Morgan County Circuit Court challenge from a county resident contending the agency violated a meeting advertisement requirement.
The meeting hasn’t yet been rescheduled. The DNR said in a Monday news release it would provide details about a rescheduled meeting when information becomes available.
The circuit court complaint filed by Dale Kirchner, who lives less than a mile from the park, contended the meeting wasn’t timely advertised on the state auditor’s website per state code.
The DNR reported “some disagreement” regarding statutory interpretation but concluded it best to postpone the meeting, which was to be held at the Cacapon State Resort Park Lodge.
“The State of West Virginia, by and through the WVDNR, has invested heavily in the wonderful amenities and opportunities available at Cacapon Resort State Park,” DNR Director Brett McMillion said in a news release.
The DNR sent out a request for proposals in December for a private firm to finance, plan, develop, build and operate a campground at Cacapon Resort State Park and do so for unspecified recreational facilities not already offered at the park.
The DNR received three proposals — one of which concluded the park isn’t suitable for RVs and isn’t a proposal to build within the park.
The agency’s solicitation comes under House Bill 4408, a law passed last year that allows the Division of Natural Resources director to execute third-party contracts to finance, construct and operate new “recreational, lodging and ancillary” facilities at all state forests and every state park but Pocahontas County’s Watoga State Park.
HB 4408 requires the Division of Natural Resources to conduct a public hearing before “initiating” a contract for new recreational, lodging and ancillary facilities in the county where the facility is to be located.
Kirchner noted in a phone interview Thursday that HB 4408 had “opened the door” to the DNR’s Cacapon campground proposal, which has sparked significant opposition in Morgan County.
“Most people feel that the state parks belong to the people,” Kirchner said. “And when you let a private business concern come in, it doesn’t really belong to the people anymore.”
A petition started by opponents of the DNR’s momentum toward Cacapon development calling on the DNR to withdraw and revise its request for proposals has drawn over 1,000 signatures.
The Morgan County Commission addressed a letter to State Parks Chief Brad Reed this month listing traffic and environmental concerns with any RV park with more than 100 combined sites at the park.
Blue Water Development, an Ocean City, Maryland-based company, proposed one site concept that included 350 sites, a welcome center, a pool, water slides, cornhole, pickleball courts and golf cart rentals.
Another Blue Water Development site concept included 240 sites and the same amenities. Blue Water Development also floated the possibility of using upper Cacapon Lake by adding a beach, fishing piers, water slides and a kayak dock.
The DNR also received responses to its request from proposals from Harpers Ferry-based River & Trail Outfitters and Berkeley Springs-based Scenic LLC.
Scenic LLC said it doesn’t perceive Cacapon as suitable for RVs “without major disruption” due to its terrain, “pristine woodlands” and bike trail network. Scenic reported it was already planning a RV campground and recreational area in Morgan County just outside Berkeley Springs.
The submission from Scenic proposed a collaborative relationship featuring a revenue-sharing component based on guest bookings and activity.
Scenic’s proposed project is to develop a RV campground park and recreation area consisting initially of 173 sites, with future expansion potential of up to 80 more sites.
The acreage to be developed is 48 acres of a 73-acre portion of a tract north of U.S. 9. Planned amenities include a swimming pool, bathhouse facilities, mini golf, a multipurpose sport court, a large community fire ring, fenced dog parks and pavilions.
Under River & Trail Outfitters’ plan, the park would build all project infrastructure, which it would own, at its own expense, with River & Trail Outfitters building ancillary additions like a camp store, fire rings and picnic tables. River & Trail Outfitters would pay a lease to the park for the rights to operate the campground.
River & Trail Outfitters suggested the park build 22 35-by-80-foot pull-through sites in two rows of 11, along with 28 back-in RV sites. A 24-foot-wide, 1,387-foot-long gravel road would accommodate all 50 sites.
The Morgan County Commission alluded to the Scenic plan in its letter to Reed, endorsing a large-scale RV park less than 10 miles from the park on the other side of Cacapon Mountain.
Kirchner fears a large-scale RV park would increase storm runoff and exacerbate local flooding concerns.
Department of Commerce Secretary James Bailey declined to say at a state legislative committee meeting during a December 2022 legislative interim session whether the state would have to approve as many as 100 camp sites at the park to make any recreational investment profitable, a scenario that then-delegate Ruth Rowan, R-Hampshire, said concerned Morgan County residents.
The Department of Commerce houses the DNR.
The request for proposals and responsive proposals are available at wvstateparks.com/bids-and-procurement.