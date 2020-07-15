CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has announced that many driver and vehicle transactions have been granted a continued blanket extension to Sept. 30.
This announcement revises the recent memorandum that extended the expiration date on the face of the following documents, beginning March 1:
- Any driver’s license, including graduated driver’s license (levels 1, 2 and 3, and includes February expiration dates) and commercial driver’s license instructional permits, including commercial permits.
- Vehicle registration, including temporary vehicle registrations or plates, and IRP registration.
Also, in conjunction with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), any CDL holder whose medical certification expires March 1 or after, and was issued for 90 days or longer, will have until Sept. 30 to provide a new medical certification to avoid the downgrading of the CDL.
Additionally, customers may begin making appointments in the following eight offices for vehicle registration renewals July 13, for appointments beginning July 14:
- Beckley
- Charles Town
- Clarksburg
- Kanawha City
- Martinsburg
- Moundsville
- Parkersburg
- Winfield
Appointments may be made by going to go.wv.gov/dmvappointment or by calling 304-558-3938. All DMV regional offices and the Fairmont Exam Center are now taking appointments. Appointments may be made at all offices for driver’s license instruction permits, new driver’s license and identification cards, changes to driver’s licenses and ID cards, and dealer salesperson testing.
Fifteen offices are offering skills tests and, by the end of July, all offices except the Fairmont Exam Center will be offering appointments for new vehicle titles and plates. Customers are encouraged to continue checking the scheduler as appointments open up and, as some are canceled or rescheduled, those time slots will become available.
For more information, visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov.