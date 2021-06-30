HUNTINGTON — Mingo, Cabell, Wayne and Kanawha county residents affected by the February and March flooding could be eligible for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) benefits, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced.
People who did not receive standard SNAP benefits and want to apply for the D-SNAP program can do so from June 28 to July 2 at their local DHHR. Offices are open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Those interested must apply in person unless they are in need of special assistance, said assistant director of communications for the West Virginia DHHR Jessica Holstein, in which case they can call their local office for assistance.
Eligibility is based on a household’s net income. Available income, cash on hand and accessible bank account balances will be added together. People who have spent money on unreimbursed disaster-related expenses, such as food loss or property damage, will have the cost of those expenses subtracted from their income.
Some people may have currently unreimbursed expenses related to flooding that could be reimbursed at a later date through FEMA assistance, and Holstein said all expenses will be reviewed to determine eligibility.
After determining eligibility, the DHHR said most benefits should be available within one day of the application and they must be used within 120 days. D-SNAP benefits can be used to purchase food and does not include alcohol or tobacco products.
The following documents should be made available when applying to determine accurate eligibility: photo proof of identity; documentation of residency at the time of disaster; verification of income from Feb. 27, 2021, to March 28, 2021; verification of assets; and verification of disaster-related expenses.
Receipts, any documentation from FEMA regarding expenses, attestation of food loss and pictures of damages can all be used to verify disaster-related expenses.
The Mingo County DHHR office is located at 203 East Third Ave., Williamson.