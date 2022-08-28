Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in 12 Eastern Kentucky counties that suffered significant damage from flooding, landslides and mudslides that resulted from storms that began on July 26.

“We are grateful for this emergency funding to help Kentuckians who may have lost loved ones, employment or personal property due to the worst flooding the region has seen in generations,” said Eric Friedlander, Cabinet for Health and Family Services secretary.

Tags

Recommended for you