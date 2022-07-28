Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

PIKEVILLE, KY – A disaster declaration has been issued in Pike County, Kentucky following extensive flooding Thursday morning.

Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones announced on Facebook Thursday morning that he had issued the declaration. Jones also said he had been in contact with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and that Jenny Wiley Resort would be open as a shelter for anyone displaced by the flooding.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

