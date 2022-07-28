PIKEVILLE, KY – A disaster declaration has been issued in Pike County, Kentucky following extensive flooding Thursday morning.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones announced on Facebook Thursday morning that he had issued the declaration. Jones also said he had been in contact with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and that Jenny Wiley Resort would be open as a shelter for anyone displaced by the flooding.
The National Weather Service in Jackson also extended the flash flood warning to noon Thursday for southwestern Pike County. According to the warning, some locations that will experience flash flooding include Elkhorn City, Rockhouse, Lookout, Marrowbone, Ashcamp, Belcher, Cedarville, Garden Village, Fishtrap Lake, Virgie, Jonancy, Dorton, Shelby Gap, Adamson, Mouthcard and Toonerville.
As of 8:30 a.m., more than 20,000 customers in Pike and neighboring Kentucky counties were without power.
Beshear was set to do a live press update on the flooding in eastern Kentucky at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
