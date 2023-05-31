Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice was characteristically blunt in his reaction to a lawsuit filed by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee over his calendar, calling the move “dirty, no-good politics” during his weekly virtual briefing.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is the official organization responsible for supporting and electing Democratic Party candidates in U.S. Senate races. Justice is one of two Republicans in the race, along with Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., and has been under fire from the organization ever since he entered the race.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

