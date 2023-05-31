CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice was characteristically blunt in his reaction to a lawsuit filed by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee over his calendar, calling the move “dirty, no-good politics” during his weekly virtual briefing.
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is the official organization responsible for supporting and electing Democratic Party candidates in U.S. Senate races. Justice is one of two Republicans in the race, along with Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., and has been under fire from the organization ever since he entered the race.
Attorneys filed a lawsuit on behalf of committee research director Diana Astiz, petitioning the Kanawha County Circuit Court for declaratory and injunctive relief against the office of the governor, alleging that Justice consistently denied requests for basic records, such as lists of official meetings scheduled for the governor and his senior staff, as mandated by the West Virginia Freedom of Information Act. The records sought included those involving the governor, his chief of staff, his deputy chief of staff and his general counsel.
In the document, Astiz contends that voters have a right to access information about Justice’s actions and performance while in office as they consider their support for the upcoming U.S. Senate race.
Justice had a different take.
“What is it really all about? The Senate Democrats are scared to death that there’s finally somebody that’s going to take Manchin’s spot, whether Manchin runs or not,” the governor said Wednesday. “Finally, somebody is going to take his spot, and Republicans are going to take control of the Senate, which they should. The way our country is going today, it’s a crying, pitiful shame.”
Manchin has not said if he will seek reelection.
Justice said he hasn’t received any documents related to the lawsuit.
“We’ll respond when we finally do, but this is just nothing but a bunch of desperate Democrat senators that absolutely don’t want to give up their power,” he said.
The governor added that, as far as he’s concerned, his accomplishments speak for themselves.
“I mean, literally, I would positively guarantee you that I work more hours and am more absolutely dedicated in every way to this state than probably anybody has ever been in this office,” Justice said. “And I’m really, really proud of all the things that we’ve been able to accomplish, from historical tax cuts to surpluses to absolutely taking us from a time when things were really, really, really tough into a time of prosperity.”
Justice also said he “doesn’t keep a calendar” or “keep gold stars for perfect attendance.”
“I give gold stars, not for effort, but I give gold stars for accomplishment. And, literally, you can’t accomplish anything if you don’t have real passion and you’re not working all the time — not some of the time, all of the time,” the governor said. “I work all the time. It doesn’t matter if it’s Saturday or Sunday. It doesn’t matter if it’s Memorial Day. I work every day. You know why? Because I love it.”
According to the DSCC, however, the public has every reason to be concerned about Justice’s work ethic. According to the petition, the last time these records were made available, in 2019, they revealed a concerning pattern.
Justice was found to have minimal interaction with his Cabinet, an infrequent presence at the state Capitol and a notable absence during a crucial period of the legislative session.
According to the lawsuit, news outlets, such as the Associated Press and the Charleston Gazette-Mail, questioned Justice’s commitment to his duties. Reports have highlighted his apparent absence from important responsibilities, and the fact that he has refused to make his official schedule and calendar public, the petition states.
“Jim Justice cannot hide his work schedule — or lack thereof — from West Virginians, and this is an area which is sure to receive further scrutiny in his nasty primary and in a court of law,” DSCC spokesman David Bergstein said in a statement this week announcing the legal action.
According to the petition, Astiz submitted a FOIA request to the Governor’s Office on April 13, seeking records of all scheduled official meetings involving Justice and his senior staff since January 2017. However, the Governor’s Office denied the request in its entirety on April 20, citing exemptions that Astiz argues do not apply to the requested records, according to the complaint.
The lawsuit contends that the Governor’s Office’s denial of the FOIA request constitutes a violation of the law, which guarantees public access to government information unless specifically exempted.
Astiz’s legal team argues that the requested records are public records under FOIA and should be disclosed. They further assert that exemptions cited by the Governor’s Office, such as information of a personal nature and internal memoranda, do not apply in this case.
As a result of these violations, the DSCC said, it has initiated an expedited legal action seeking declaratory and injunctive relief. The lawsuit aims to secure a court order that declares the Governor’s Office’s failure to produce the requested records as a violation of the FOIA and demands the immediate release of all withheld documents.