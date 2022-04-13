WILLIAMSON — The third annual Dirt Days Festival will make its return to Williamson from Thursday to Sunday, April 28 to May 1.
The Tug Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau has released the schedule of events for the weekend:
Thursday, April 28
All Day: Check into lodging facility.
All Day: Hatfield-McCoy Trails are open for riders (dusk to dawn). More than 350 miles of trails.
noon-5 p.m.: Pre-registered attendees may pick up goodie bags at the CVB tent located at end of Second Avenue near the mud pit (if inclement weather, will be inside 3 Guys Pizza and Brew restaurant).
Friday, April 29All Day: Hatfield-McCoy Trails are open for riders (dusk to dawn). More than 350 miles of trails.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Pre-registered attendees may pick up goodie bags at the CVB tent located at end of Second Avenue near the mud pit (if inclement weather, will be inside 3 Guys Pizza and Brew restaurant).
9 a.m.-3 p.m.: New this year: Join a guided tour with Chris Strong of Coal County OffRoad tours to visit actual Hatfield-McCoy Sites ($30 per machine, meet in parking lot behind Wilson Eyecare; will leave promptly).
noon-8 p.m. (or longer): Vendors open.
noon-1 p.m.: Meet and Greet with “American Idol” golden ticket winner and West Virginia native, Cody Clayton Eagle, at 3 Guys Pizza and Brew.
1:15 p.m.-1:30 p.m.: Short acoustic set by Cody at 3 Guys Pizza and Brew.
1 p.m.-5 p.m.: Mud pit open (must have wrist band to enter; can purchase at CVB tent or pre-registered attendees will have them as part of their goodie bag).
6-7 p.m.: “American Idol” golden ticket winner and West Virginia native, Cody Clayton Eagle, live on stage.
7:30-11 p.m.: Mud pit and Dirt Drag Racing open (must have wrist bands for this event. if you did not pre-register, can purchase at CVB tent).
Saturday, April 30All Day: Hatfield-McCoy trails are open for riders (dusk to dawn). More than 350 miles of trails.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Pre-registered attendees may pick up goodie bags at the CVB tent located at the end of second avenue near mud pit (if inclement weather, will be inside 3 Guys Pizza and Brew restaurant).
9 a.m.-3 p.m.: New this year: Join a guided tour with Chris Strong of Coal County OffRoad Tours to visit actual Hatfield-McCoy Sites ($30 per machine, meet in parking lot behind Wilson Eyecare; will leave promptly and is same tour offered on Friday).
10 a.m.-2 p.m.: New this year: Dirt Days Dirt Bike Ride. Join Guide Greg Williamson as he takes Dirt Bike enthusiasts on Buffalo Mountain for some incredible views and a challenging course (meet in parking lot behind Wilson’s EyeCare, will leave at 10 a.m.).
10 a.m.-10 p.m.: Vendors open.
noon-5 p.m.: Mud pit opens (must have wrist band to enter; can purchase at CVB tent or pre-registered attendees will have them as part of their goodie bag).
1-2 p.m.: Meet and Greet with “American Idol” golden ticket winner and West Virginia native, Cody Clayton Eagle @ 3 Guys Pizza and Brew.
2-2:15 p.m.: Short acoustic set by Cody at 3 Guys Pizza and Brew.
3 p.m.: New this year: Kids ride and scavenger hunt. Designated area in town. Kids can ride their dirt bikes, SXS or whatever off road machine they have to hunt for items on the list. Parent and/or guardian must accompany them. Pick up list at the CVB tent. Children must be 6 years old and up to participate.
4-4:45 p.m.: New this year: Ride and Shine Event: Judging of off road vehicles. Register at Hatfield-McCoy Repair Shop at 52 W. 1st Ave. Categories are: 1) Best tricked out and 2) Most patriotic; bonus if riders add a funny or unique presentation. Awards will be presented in each category.
5-5:45 p.m.: Dirt Days Parade; this is for all ages; deck out your off-road vehicle and show off your machine by parading them down Second and Third avenues. Children 6 years and up may also participate but must be accompanied by a parent and/or guardian.
6-8 p.m.: “American Idol” golden ticket winner and West Virginia native, Cody Clayton Eagle, live on stage.
8 p.m.-midnight: Mud pit and dirt drag racing open (must have wrist bands for this event. if you did not pre-register, can purchase at CVB tent).
8:30-9 p.m.: New this year: Stereo and Light Show Contest. Register at Hatfield-McCoy Repair Shop at 52 W. 1st Ave. Awards will be presented.
10 p.m.: Fireworks by the Williamson Fire Department.
Sunday, May 1All Day: Hatfield-McCoy trails are open for riders (dusk to dawn). More than 350 miles of trails.
More information on how to register and other announcements can be found on the Dirt Days Facebook page.