WILLIAMSON — The third annual Dirt Days brought outdoor enthusiasts to downtown Williamson through the weekend.
Mayor Charles Hatfield said Saturday the event was going well and he had talked with many of the visitors coming into town for the weekend.
“It’s gone great,” Hatfield said. “The vendors are happy, our sponsors are happy, but most importantly the folks coming here — both the tourist ATV riders and our local riders alike — are just having a great time.”
Visitors came from out of state to ride on the Hatfield and McCoy trail system, as well as enjoy vendors downtown.
The city also offered a mud pit and dirt drag race strip for riders.
“The things that we’ve added in Williamson make us unique — our mud pit, our drag strip course for them to race on,” Hatfield said. “We’ve got the Christmas tree for the lights and time slips, it’s just a huge hit.”
Hatfield said the event has grown in its third year, both in the attendance and in the offerings from the city at the event. The drag strip and mud pit were both larger than in the previous year.
“This is the largest mud pit we’ve ever made,” Hatfield said. “They’re enjoying it. It’s a challenge, but it’s fun.”