WILLIAMSON — The third annual Dirt Days Festival will make its return to Williamson April 28 to May 1.
Tonya Webb, event coordinator for the city of Williamson and director of the Tug Valley Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, said this year’s event is already shaping up to be the biggest since the festival began.
“We are seeing numbers we have not seen since we started this festival,” Webb said. “Your goal is to grow every year. You want to try to, even if it’s just by 50, you want to try to get better every year. This year we’ve actually doubled what we had in the year before … We’re seeing a huge increase in our pre-registration numbers.”
Webb said there are also going to be a lot of first-time visitors to the area during the festival, according to data she’s been tracking through the registration forms.
“We’re hoping that once we get them here and they fall in love with the trails, that maybe they’ll keep coming back and do other things as well,” Webb said.
Webb said the event is beginning to attract national attention, and that there is a large group planning to travel from Canada for the event.
“We have them coming everywhere from Canada, Florida, New York, Wisconsin,” Webb said. “All of these different states that we’re tracking that I think is just wonderful.”
Webb said they are working on a new configuration this year to have the vendors and the mud pit all in the same area, rather than having vendors near the courthouse. She said she thinks this configuration will make things easier for everyone so that everything is not so spaced out through the city.
The Tug Valley Convention and Visitor’s Bureau has released the schedule of events for the weekend:
Thursday, April 28
- All day: Check into lodging facility.
- All day: Hatfield-McCoy Trails are open for riders (dusk to dawn). More than 350 miles of trails.
- Noon-5 p.m.: Pre-registered attendees may pick up goodie bags at the CVB tent located at end of Second Avenue near the mud pit (if inclement weather, will be inside 3 Guys Pizza and Brew restaurant).
Friday, April 29
- All day: Hatfield-McCoy Trails are open for riders (dusk to dawn). More than 350 miles of trails.
- 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Pre-registered attendees may pick up goodie bags at the CVB tent located at end of Second Avenue near the mud pit (if inclement weather, will be inside 3 Guys Pizza and Brew restaurant).
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: New this year: Join a guided tour with Chris Strong of Coal County OffRoad tours to visit actual Hatfield-McCoy Sites ($30 per machine, meet in parking lot behind Wilson Eyecare; will leave promptly).
- Noon-8 p.m. (or longer): Vendors open.
- Noon-1 p.m.: Meet and Greet with “American Idol” golden ticket winner and West Virginia native, Cody Clayton Eagle, at 3 Guys Pizza and Brew.
- 1:15 p.m.-1:30 p.m.: Short acoustic set by Cody at 3 Guys Pizza and Brew.
- 1 p.m.-5 p.m.: Mud pit open (must have wrist band to enter; can purchase at CVB tent or preregistered attendees will have them as part of their goodie bag).
- 6-7 p.m.: “American Idol” golden ticket winner and West Virginia native, Cody Clayton Eagle, live on stage.
- 7:30-11 p.m.: Mud pit and Dirt Drag Racing open (must have wrist bands for this event. if you did not pre-register, can purchase at CVB tent).
Saturday, April 30
- All day: Hatfield-McCoy trails are open for riders (dusk to dawn). More than 350 miles of trails.
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Pre-registered attendees may pick up goodie bags at the CVB tent located at the end of second avenue near mud pit (if inclement weather, will be inside 3 Guys Pizza and Brew restaurant).
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: New this year: Join a guided tour with Chris Strong of Coal County OffRoad Tours to visit actual Hatfield-McCoy Sites ($30 per m
- achine, meet in parking lot behind Wilson Eyecare; will leave promptly and is same tour offered on Friday).
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: New this year: Dirt Days Dirt Bike Ride. Join Guide Greg Williamson as he takes Dirt Bike enthusiasts on Buffalo Mountain for some incredible views and a challenging course (meet in parking lot behind Wilson’s EyeCare, will leave at 10 a.m.).
- 10 a.m.-10 p.m.: Vendors open.
- Noon-5 p.m.: Mud pit opens (must have wrist band to enter; can purchase at CVB tent or preregistered attendees will have them as part of their goodie bag).
- 1-2 p.m.: Meet and Greet
- with “American Idol” golden ticket winner and West Virginia native, Cody Clayton Eagle @ 3 Guys Pizza and Brew.
- 2-2:15 p.m.: Short acoustic set by Cody at 3 Guys Pizza and Brew.
- 3 p.m.: New this year: Kids ride and scavenger hunt. Designated area in town. Kids can ride their dirt bikes, SXS or whatever off road machine they have to hunt for items on the list. Parent and/or guardian must accompany them. Pick up list at the CVB tent. Children must be 6 years old and up to participate.
- 4-4:45 p.m.: New this year: Ride and Shine Event: Judging of off road vehicles. Register at Hatfield-McCoy Repair Shop at 52 W. 1st Ave. Categories are: 1) Best tricked out and 2) Most patriotic; bonus if riders add a funny or unique presentation. Awards will be presented in each category.
- 5-5:45 p.m.: Di
- rt Days Parade; this is for all ages; deck out your off-road vehicle and show off your machine by parading them down Second and Third avenues. Children 6 years and up may also participate but must be accompanied by a parent and/or guardian.
- 6-8 p.m.: “American Idol” golden ticket winner and West Virginia native, Cody Clayton Eagle, live on stage.
- 8 p.m.-midnight: Mud pit and dirt drag racing open
- (must have wrist bands for this event. If you did not pre-register, can purchase at CVB tent).
- 8:30-9 p.m.: New this year: Stereo and Light Show Contest. Register at Hatfield-McCoy Repair Shop at 52 W. 1st Ave. Awards will be presented.
- 10 p.m.: Fireworks by the Williamson Fire Department.
Sunday, May 1
- All day: Hatfield-McCoy trails are open for riders (dusk to dawn). More than 350 miles of trails.
- More information and other announcements can be found on the Dirt Days Facebook page.