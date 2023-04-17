WILLIAMSON — On April 13, Tug Valley Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director Ashley Hatfield approached the Williamson City Council with updates on the annual Dirt Days Festival.
Hatfield described Dirt Days as one of Williamson’s largest off-road festivals.
Dirt Days 2023 kicks off its fourth edition starting April 27. The festival will be held through April 30 in downtown Williamson.
The festival includes many vendors while highlighting local food, over 500 hundred miles of trail riding in two states, a parade, mud pit, dirt drag racing and more.
Hatfield stated, “I think this is going to be a really good event, I think we’re going to see a really good turnout.”
Other events include, local country music favorite Josh Addair who hails from from Matewan.
Addair will perform on April 29 at the event. Prior to Addair preforming, other acts include The Thomas Jude Band, Alex Blankenship and Keith Rife. Fireworks will follow the performance.
Admission to Dirt Days is free. For those planning to attend Dirt Days on any type of motorized off-road vehicle (side-by-side, ATV, or dirt bike) those attendees are encouraged to register.
Official festival events will include:
- Thursday, April 27, early registration and open trail-riding
- Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29, Mud Pit, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29, Dirt Drag Racing, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29, vendors and showcases, Friday 12:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Friday, April 28, Off Road Cruise-In, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday April 29, Addair and other music artists
- Saturday April 29, Fireworks at 10:30 p.m.
- Sunday, April 30, Open trail riding
- Parade and entertainment, time and date will be announced
