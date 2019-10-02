Dingess Aim.jpg

Submitted Photo 

DINGESS — The Dingess Action Committee recently purchased the community of Dingess its first ever "Welcome to Dingess" sign to be displayed near the road as drivers enter into the community. The committee consists of Johnny Nick Hager, president; Darin Baisden, vice president; Misty Marcum, treasurer; and Barb Spurlock and Vickie Baisden, committee members. 

