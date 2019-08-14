Williamson Daily News
Here are recent arrests in Mingo County, according to criminal complaints filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
CHILD NEGLECT: Fredrick Allen Canterbury, 49, of Dingess was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with child neglect causing serious bodily injury by the West Virginia State Police stemming from an incident on June 4.
DOMESTIC BATTERY: Arnold B. Mills, 27, of Inez, Kentucky, was arrested on July 31 and charged with two counts of domestic battery and domestic assault, strangulation and grand larceny by the WVSP stemming from two separate incidents that occurred in June.
DOMESTIC BATTERY: Jerry Fields, 31, of Williamson was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with domestic battery, his second offense, by the WVSP.
COUNTERFEIT: Jordan Paige, 28, of Williamson was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with being in possession of counterfeit currency by the Williamson Police Department.
DRIVING SUSPENDED: Jason Eric Nelson, 41, of Dingess was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with driving on a revoked license, no proof of insurance, expired registration, expired motor vehicle inspection sticker, defective equipment and speeding by the WVSP.
ENTERING WITHOUT BREAKING: Paul Matthew Thomasson, 32, of Delbarton was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with breaking without entering by the Mingo County Sheriff's Department.
DRIVING SUSPENDED: Sabrina Lynn Napier, 33, of Williamson was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with driving on a revoked license, expired registration and no proof of insurance by the WPD.
VIOLATION of EPO: Michael Runyon, 30, of Delbarton was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with violating an EPO by the MCSD.
BATTERY: Jenifer Endicott, 37, of Williamson was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with two counts of battery by the MCSD.
ASSAULT: James Keith Daniels, 27, of Majestic, Kentucky, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with assault of emergency service personnel by the MCSD.
CULTIVATION: Paul Dempsey, 36, of Williamson was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with attempted cultivation of marijuana by the WVSP stemming from an incident in May 2015.
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY: Hazel Mullins, 36, of Dublin, Ohio, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with receiving stolen property by the MCSD.
DOMESTIC BATTERY: Johnny Courtney, 57, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with domestic battery by the WPD stemming from a fight with his brother at the Marathon Gas Station in Williamson.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Harrell Copley, age unknown, was arrested July 31 and charged with domestic assault, battery of a law enforcement officer and battery of a law enforcement officer by the MCSD.
DRIVING SUSPENDED: David Keith Adkins, 28, of Sidney, Kentucky, was arrested July 30 and charged with driving on a revoked license, no proof of insurance, not having a valid drivers license, no registration and no seatbelt by the WPD.
BURGLARY: Courtney Harris, 37, of Sprigg was arrested July 30 and charged with burglary and petit larceny by the MCSD.
DISCLAIMER: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.