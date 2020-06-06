BREEDEN, W.Va. — The Dingess Action Committee recently purchased a new, "Welcome to Breeden" sign for the small rural community just past Dingess in Mingo County. The Dingess Action Committee was formed by President-Johnny Nick Hager, and Vice President-Darin Baisden. The committee partners with the East Fork Volunteer Fire Department to help the community of Dingess, Breeden, and Laurel Park area help better their communities. They also installed a "Welcome to Dingess" sign and hold community events annually. The committee thanked the community of Breeden and the Breeden Church of God for their help with the purchase and installation of the new sign.
Dingess Action Committee purchases "Welcome to Breeden" sign
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
jmccormick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
- WHWC announces five employees test positive for COVID-19
- Dingess Action Committee purchases "Welcome to Breeden" sign
- Tug Valley ARH Pediatrician tests positive for COVID-19
- Mingo County announces sixth confirmed case of COVID-19
- Authorities locate 13 year old girl who went missing in Mingo County
- In crowded WV governor’s race, GOP candidates look to unseat incumbent
- Steve Mickey: Bristol is still Bristol even without the fans
- Police Roundup: Third suspect in Elm Street murder investigation arrested in Cabell County
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- WHWC announces five employees test positive for COVID-19
- Authorities locate 13 year old girl who went missing in Mingo County
- Tug Valley ARH Pediatrician tests positive for COVID-19
- Police Roundup: Third suspect in Elm Street murder investigation arrested in Cabell County
- One dead in Turkey Creek crash
- Mother says Mingo Central football staff didn't take proper care of her son after practice collapse
- Protesters rally, march alongside police in Williamson
- Tug Valley Mining Institute awards annual $20,000 in scholarships
- 'Rockin' Rolls' first trip to Williamson a hit
- Mingo County announces sixth confirmed case of COVID-19
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.