Photo Courtesy of Dingess Action Committee

Dingess Action Committee President Johnny Nick Hager (left), East Fork Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Hall, and other volunteer firemen pose with the new "Welcome to Breeden" sign that was recently purchased by the DAC. 

BREEDEN, W.Va. — The Dingess Action Committee recently purchased a new, "Welcome to Breeden" sign for the small rural community just past Dingess in Mingo County. The Dingess Action Committee was formed by President-Johnny Nick Hager, and Vice President-Darin Baisden. The committee partners with the East Fork Volunteer Fire Department to help the community of Dingess, Breeden, and Laurel Park area help better their communities. They also installed a "Welcome to Dingess" sign and hold community events annually. The committee thanked the community of Breeden and the Breeden Church of God for their help with the purchase and installation of the new sign.  

