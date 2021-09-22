Kathryn Dillon and Loucille Matney were recently given Community Service Awards by the Delbarton Homecoming Committee during the homecoming events held earlier this month. They were recognized for their years of outstanding service to the Delbarton community and its people.
Dillon, Matney earn Community Service Awards
