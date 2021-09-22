Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

community service.jpg

Kathryn Dillon, left, and Loucille Matney were given Community Service Awards by the Delbarton Homecoming Committee during the homecoming events on Labor Day weekend.

 Submitted photo

Kathryn Dillon and Loucille Matney were recently given Community Service Awards by the Delbarton Homecoming Committee during the homecoming events held earlier this month. They were recognized for their years of outstanding service to the Delbarton community and its people.

Jarrid McCormick is a HD Media reporter located in Mingo County.

Recommended for you