WILLIAMSON — Launched in 2020 by co-founders Dr. Donovan “Dino” Beckett, Richard Queen and Randall Ussery in Williamson, DignifiHealth has bridged Silicon Valley tech with on-the-ground, underserved community health needs after years of program development and beta pilots.
“We have one clear mandate — to drive healthy outcomes for an oftentimes under-served community population, leveraging data and intelligence, best-in-class software and medical professionals on the ground. While we have seen technology improve over the years, we have never seen it contextualized or integrated in the appropriate manner to solve for our needs on the ground,” said Beckett, co-founder, advisory chief medical officer and board member. “It is a human right to have access to best-in-class healthcare, and what began as a local crusade can now be delivered at scale.”
In a press release, DignifiHealth announced that they had raised $7 million in seed round funding.
“I am extremely excited and deeply honored to be a part of the DignifiHealth journey, as we provide access to high quality healthcare and health insights to communities across the country, particularly and importantly, to people in unserved and underserved areas,” board member Gregory Park, managing director of Huron Consulting Group, said. “Using real-world, person-to-person interactions derived from Dr. Beckett’s proven community care model, the DignifiHealth team has uniquely translated human-based workflows and processes into proprietary technology to seamlessly connect disparate healthcare point solutions in a holistic, smart and broadly scalable fashion.”
The $7 million, raised from multiple investors, including from leading healthcare executives and professionals, will be deployed to hire key team members, scale onboarding of clients and deliver excellent customer service, expanding the community health offering throughout the region and nationally.
“We knew it would not be an overnight startup success and have been capital efficient and deliberate over the last few years to assemble the best team and tech to tackle this very large problem,” said Randall Ussery, co-founder and board member of DignifiHealth and managing partner of L37 Ventures, based in Silicon Valley and Nashville.
DiginifiHealth’s range of products include Telehealth, Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and more, all integrated to deliver on-demand intelligence to providers and patients to prevent unnecessary acute care and reduce costs and complexity across the healthcare supply chain.
