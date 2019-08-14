Williamson Daily News
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-West Virginia) announced nine grants totaling $1,486,380 from the Department of Health and Human Services to healthcare centers in Southern West Virginia, including $167,000 to the Williamson Health and Wellness Center.
"Thank you to the Department of Health and Human Services for their dedication to the health of rural West Virginia," Miller said in a release. "Together we are working to make sure healthcare is accessible to everyone in our community."
Other grants included:
n $167,000 to the Community Health Systems (Beckley)
n $150,380 to the Monroe County Health Center (Union)
n $167,000 to the Bluestone Health Association (Princeton)
n $167,000 to the New River Health Association (Scarbro)
n $167,000 to the Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center (Camden-On-Gauley)
n $167,000 to the Tug River Health Association (Gary)
n $167,000 to the Valley Health Systems (Huntington)
n $167,000 to the Rainelle Medical Center (Rainelle)