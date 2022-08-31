CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is recruiting applicants for job openings statewide.
“DHHR has career opportunities open in many fields, ranging from accounting to social work,” said Angela Ferris, director of DHHR’s Office of Human Resources Management. “Our hiring events and job fairs connect potential employees and prospective employers through jobs that truly make a difference in West Virginia’s future. I strongly encourage West Virginians who are job searching or considering a career change to attend one of our hiring events or directly connect with our recruiting team.”
To register for an interview time, email DHHRJobs@wv.gov or call 304-558-7816.
DHHR’s Mingo County office (Williamson) will host a job fair from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.
DHHR’s Logan County office (Logan) will host a job fair from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has further strained an already stressed health care system, and nurses and other health care professionals continue to be in high demand across the country, and in West Virginia,” added Ferris. “We hope to retain our nurses and attract new employees to our great state with a new initiative for nurses at West Virginia state-operated facilities.”