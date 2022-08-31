Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is recruiting applicants for job openings statewide.

“DHHR has career opportunities open in many fields, ranging from accounting to social work,” said Angela Ferris, director of DHHR’s Office of Human Resources Management. “Our hiring events and job fairs connect potential employees and prospective employers through jobs that truly make a difference in West Virginia’s future. I strongly encourage West Virginians who are job searching or considering a career change to attend one of our hiring events or directly connect with our recruiting team.”

