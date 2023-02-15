Payments to certified kinship/relative caregivers and subsidized legal guardians of youth for approximately 2,300 children will be delayed by one week this month, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said in a news release Friday.
Adoption subsidies are generally issued during the second week of the month, but for this month, they will be made this week.
At issue is the conversion period in January from the Families and Children Tracking System (FACTS) to the West Virginia People’s Access to Help (WV PATH), during which payments were manually entered and are now being processed for payment, the department said in the news release.
Payments will return to their normal schedule in March, the DHHR said.
In a statement, foster care advocacy group WV Foster Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network said they were “dismayed” by the state’s announcement and called on officials to find a better solution.
“These funds enable caregivers to provide key necessities such as food, clothing and basic needs for children in their care,” executive director Marissa Sanders said in the release. “It is an unnecessary hardship to ask these families to go without the support they depend on to make ends meet. We call on DHHR and Governor Jim Justice to find a way to revisit the agency’s plan to issue delayed payments and find a better solution so that families can receive funds on time, as expected. If that is not possible, the agency should make funds readily available to meet pressing, emergency needs.”
The DHHR said families with questions or who are experiencing issues with payments may contact DHHR Client Services at 1-800-642-8589, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those with emergency needs are encouraged to contact their local DHHR office. They may also dial 211 for assistance with locating local resources.