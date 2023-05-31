CHARLESTON — As part of Mental Health Month and EMS Week, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health — Office of Emergency Medical Services is highlighting a resource available to Emergency Medical Services first responders. Crisis counselors with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offer support to EMS workers during times of difficulty and stress.
“EMS and all first responders are heroes, but that doesn’t mean they don’t need support,” Jody Ratliff, OEMS director, said in a news release. “Not only are they working to balance family and work schedules, but they are dealing with traumatic and challenging events on a daily basis, which makes a huge impact on mental health.”
The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers confidential, 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing mental-health-related distress, including thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress.
DHHR’s OEMS and Bureau for Behavioral Health worked with First Choice Services, which operates the DHHR-funded 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in West Virginia, to coordinate EMS ride-alongs with 988 crisis counselors to provide insight on talking to first responders.
“Seeking help for mental health challenges is critical to improving and maintaining overall well-being,” Dawn Cottingham-Frohna, commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health, said in the release. “We can work together to break the stigma associated with mental health issues and set an example for future generations by using resources such as 988.”
EMS first responders and all West Virginians in need of crisis support are encouraged to call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. 988 also serves as the Veterans Crisis Line (press 1 option).
West Virginians seeking referrals for treatment of mental health or addiction for themselves or a loved one can call, text, or chat HELP4WV: 1-844-HELP4WV or www.help4wv.com.
Gov. Jim Justice also proclaimed May as Mental Health Month in West Virginia.