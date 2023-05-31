Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — As part of Mental Health Month and EMS Week, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health — Office of Emergency Medical Services is highlighting a resource available to Emergency Medical Services first responders. Crisis counselors with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offer support to EMS workers during times of difficulty and stress.

“EMS and all first responders are heroes, but that doesn’t mean they don’t need support,” Jody Ratliff, OEMS director, said in a news release. “Not only are they working to balance family and work schedules, but they are dealing with traumatic and challenging events on a daily basis, which makes a huge impact on mental health.”

