CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has provided funding to expand Quick Response Teams (QRTs) in Berkeley, Boone, Marion and Mingo counties to reduce the number of fatal and nonfatal overdoses, according to a press release.
QRTs assist individuals who have experienced an overdose with recovery support, social service referrals and links to treatment options through multi-disciplinary teams composed of a first responder, a Peer Recovery Support Specialist, a law enforcement officer and a member of the faith-based community.
“We’re pleased to award this funding as QRTs work to reduce the number of repeat overdoses, increase the number of individuals in post-overdose treatment, and increase community readiness to prevent overdose,” said Bob Hansen, director of DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy.
Funding was provided by the Violence and Injury Prevention Program administered by DHHR’s Office of Maternal Child and Family Health through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Overdose Data to Action (OD2A) Collaborative Agreement.
QRTs are currently operating in 22 counties. To learn more, visit dhhr.wv.gov/office-of-drug-control-policy.