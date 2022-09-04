Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

20220720-wdn-council.JPG (copy)
Mayor Charlie Hatfield during a Williamson City Council meeting.

 Nancy Peyton | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit against former Williamson Memorial Hospital CEO and current Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield, according to a news release from the agency.

In the release, the agency said it has taken legal action after an investigation by its Employee Benefits Security Administration found Hatfield, who was a fiduciary of the company’s health care plan, allegedly failed to forward contributions to the plan. That led to the plan's cancellation, leaving employees with a number of unpaid claims and without health care coverage.

