LOGAN — Veterans in Logan and several surrounding counties now have a new place to go for resources and assistance at the Fountain Place Mall.
On Thursday, Oct. 29, the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new location at 120 Nick Savas Ave., in Logan, located at the Fountain Place Mall in the plaza that’s also home to the Asthma and Allergy Center, Straight Cash Cuts, Subway, Logan Nail and Harwood Legal.
The new office facility is the latest of 15 others in the state that provides resources for veterans, such as signing up for health care through the state’s four veteran hospitals or 10 free clinics, registering for higher education at any state-supported institution, loan services and more.
“West Virginia has about 140,000 veterans all over this state, and these are individuals — men and women — who are entitled to a lot of benefits and services as a result of their service to their country and their state,” said Dennis Davis, cabinet secretary for the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance. “In order to receive that, they have to register and sign up for it … there are a lot of things that veterans are entitled to receive, and they can get all of that through these offices.”
According to Davis, the WVDVA previously rented a smaller space inside the Logan Vet Center Outstation at Henlawson. Davis said he hopes the new location will provide better accessibility and room for the services veterans need.
“We rented space from them, and we’re very grateful because they gave it to us for practically nothing, but we just felt that we needed something a little more visible and something that was easier for our veterans to get to,” Davis said. “You come down here to this facility here at Fountain Place Plaza and within a minute or two, you’re here at our front door. The other one was kind of deep in the belly of Logan over at Henlawson. You had to look for it. Sometimes veterans found it, sometimes they didn’t, so this makes it a little better.”
The new location primarily aims to serve Logan, Boone, Mingo and Lincoln counties, although Davis notes that no veteran is turned down just because they might not live in the service area.
“We don’t turn anyone down,” Davis said. “That’s the primary, those four counties, but if someone walks in from Kanawha County, they’ll sign them up.”
Hours for the facility are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis urges veterans to make an appointment rather than walking in.
“We have people here, and that’s their job,” Davis said. “They’re called veteran service officers, and they’ve been trained to help veterans, no matter what their needs might be, and so that’s what we’re going to do here. Of course, the pandemic is going on now, and we’re not encouraging just walking in anymore. ... We don’t want to get too many people in here at one time.”
For more information about services or to make an appointment at the new location, call 304-792-7055.