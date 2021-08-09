WILLIAMSON — There is now one documented case of the delta variant in a COVID patient in Mingo County, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard. There are currently 129 cases of the delta variant in the state.
Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University and state COVID-19 czar, has said the delta variant is 50% more infectious than the original virus and 2.6 times more likely to cause infected individuals to require hospitalization.
Mingo County’s status is now orange on the state COVID-19 tracking map with 31 cases added in the past seven days and 78 cases currently listed as active. The cumulative total is 2,853 cases and 45 deaths.
Mingo County has a 27.8% vaccination rate — the lowest rate among counties in West Virginia. Marsh has said individuals who are unvaccinated or have had only one dose of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are highly susceptible to the delta variant.
“We have a number of people highly susceptible to serious disease, being unvaccinated or partially vaccinated,” he said.
Marsh has previously said that one particularly worrisome aspect is that children do not appear to have natural immunity to the delta variant, as they have with the original COVID-19 virus.
Mingo residents can access immediate updates coupled with free vaccination opportunities and COVID-19 testing locations in the county by checking the MCHD Facebook page or by calling 304-235-3570.