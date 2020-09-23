RAGLAND — A Delbarton woman is facing two felony charges following a stabbing on Sept. 16 that sent one woman to a local hospital.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court, Evelyn Lynn Ailiff, 53, was arrested Sept. 16 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with malicious wounding, assault during commission of a felony, both felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy.
According to the complaint, deputies with the MCSD responded received a call about a stabbing in the Ragland area from Mingo County 911.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with the husband of the victim who told police that a woman and a juvenile lured his wife out into the road to fight.
He told police the woman grabbed the victim by her hair and pulled her down. He said the juvenile took a tool known as a chainsaw scrench tool and stabbed the victim in the chest.
According to the complaint, deputies also spoke to numerous other witnesses at the scene who confirmed the statement.
According to Mingo County Chief Field Deputy Joe Smith, the victim was transported to Pikeville Medical Center in serious condition and “was lucky to be alive.”
Smith also said the incident was still under investigation and that officials were trying to determine whether or not charges would be filed against the juvenile, who turns 18 soon.
Ailiff was arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate Donald Sansom and is currently lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden in lieu of a $30,000 cash-only bail.
Sgt. N. Mines, Cpl. C.G. Endicott, Cpl. E. Williams and Deputy J.D. Tincher were listed as the arresting officers.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.