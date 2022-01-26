Over the past year, members and board members of the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department have been pursuing the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG), which is sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), with the goal of upgrading their outdated SCBA systems (air packs).
The department was recently awarded nearly $89,000, which combined with the mandatory 5% match resulted in a total award of nearly $94,000, according to a news release.
They have worked closely with Johnson’s Fire Equipment Company to purchase 12 new MSA G1 SCBA units (air pack, two bottles and face piece). Each new unit cost approximately $7,000 and has a service life of 10 to 15 years.
The department also purchased 12 additional face pieces to outfit each of their interior members to ensure their safety when entering a burning building.
The new SCBAs were placed into service last week by members after a long day of inspecting and mounting the units on the trucks.
In addition to the AFG grant, the membership applied for and received a $6,000 grant from the West Virginia Office of the State Fire Marshall to purchase two portable trash pumps to be used as a secondary means of water supply to engines.
The remaining money will be used to purchase three portable tripod scene lights to provide better lighting for firefighters while operating scenes at night.
The pumps and lights are waiting to be placed into service while they sort out some some minor technicalities, but the department anticipates having both in service in the coming weeks.
“All in all, in the past 12 months, thanks to the hard work of our grant writers and board members, the Delbarton VFD has been awarded nearly $100,000 in grant award money,” the news release read. “This money is being put into new equipment to allow us to better serve our community.”