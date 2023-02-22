DELBARTON — The Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department now includes a certified fire instructor.
According to a release from the department, Firefighter Jordon Mounts has completed courses to be a certified fire instructor, and is also pursuing other certifications.
“Over the course of the past year, one of our members, Firefighter/Engineer Jordon Mounts, has been attending classes in hopes of becoming a certified fire instructor,” the department said in a release. Last March, F.F. Mounts attended Sissonville Fire School where he completed his Fire Instructor 2 certification; and on Monday, he attended a class at WVPST-Charleston, to become licensed and certified to instruct First Aid/CPR.”
Mount’s achievements mark a first for the department.
“Following the completion of those classes, and pending the completion of mandatory student-teaching experience, Firefighter Mounts will be a fully certified Fire Instructor; the first in our department’s 67 year history,” the department said in a release. “This means that our department will be fully self-sustaining; our members will not have to attend classes elsewhere to receive their basic training requirements of Firefighter 1, Firefighter 2, HazMat Operations, and First Aid/CPR.”
The department said this achievement will also save the department much-needed funds.
“Having a certified fire instructor within our ranks will be a great asset to our department,” the department said in a release. “It will save our department precious funding in the long run as classes can be offered ‘in-house’ at a greatly reduced rate compared to attending them elsewhere.”
Mounts joins Kermit Volunteer Fire Department’s Lee Murphy, Matewan Volunteer Fire Department’s Bryan Casto and Williamson Fire Department’s Chief Joey Carey and Firefighter Garrett Spence as one of only five certified fire instructors in Mingo County.
“We as a department are proud of F.F. Mounts’ accomplishments and thank him for his commitment to bettering himself, our department and our community,” the department said.