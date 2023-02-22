Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

20230222-wdn-delbartonfire.jpg

Firefighter Jordon Mounts

 Courtesy of Delbarton

Volunteer Fire Department

DELBARTON — The Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department now includes a certified fire instructor.

According to a release from the department, Firefighter Jordon Mounts has completed courses to be a certified fire instructor, and is also pursuing other certifications.

