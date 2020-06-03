BEREA, Kentucky — More than 730 Berea College students were named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List, including Courtney Slone of Delbarton.
A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours. For the Spring 2020 term, the number of credits was reduced to three in light of the campus closure due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Berea, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South, focuses on learning, labor, and service. Supported by Berea’s No-Tuition Promise, Berea College admits only academically promising students with limited economic resources, primarily from Appalachia. All students must work 10 hours or more weekly, earning money for books, room and board.