DELBARTON — The candidate filing period for the town of Delbarton’s upcoming municipal election is open.
Candidates filing for the June 13 general election can file at Delbarton Town Hall until 4 p.m. Friday. There are three positions set to be on the ballot, including mayor and council.
Early voting will take place from May 31 to June 10 according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office. The final day to register to vote in the election is May 23.
Former councilman Robert Hunt was recently appointed to the mayoral vacancy until July 1 following the passing of Mayor Elmer “Ray” Spence in December. In addition to being a member of the council, Hunt also holds the position of fire chief for the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department.
Delbarton Councilwoman Rachel Chambers-Bowen resigned from her council position following the mayoral vote, as she felt the position should have went to Town Recorder Medina Mahon.
Spence died on Dec. 22 at the age of 75. Spence most recently served as the mayor for the town of Delbarton since July 1, 2019. He won the mayor’s seat during the last municipal election, narrowly defeating long-term incumbent John Preece by six votes as a write-in candidate. He had served three and a half years of that term.
