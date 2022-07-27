Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

DELBARTON — The Delbarton Opry House will feature some “Hometown Sounds” with a free two-night music event Friday-Saturday, July 29-30.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. each night. Friday night will feature Dewey Moore and The Thomas Jude Band. Saturday’s music guests will be Cayden Long and the Hutchinson Brothers Band.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

