DELBARTON — The Delbarton Opry House will feature some “Hometown Sounds” with a free two-night music event Friday-Saturday, July 29-30.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. each night. Friday night will feature Dewey Moore and The Thomas Jude Band. Saturday’s music guests will be Cayden Long and the Hutchinson Brothers Band.
“There will be dancing and drawings for gifts,” said Rachel Chambers-Bowen, a member of the Delbarton town council. “This is something that we’re hoping to make a routine thing.”
Moore is a retired coal miner from Kentucky and a local singer and songwriter. The Thomas Jude Band is from southern West Virginia and features Jude, Alan Riffle and Terry Soltesz. Long hails from eastern Kentucky. The Hutchinson Brothers Band is from southern West Virginia.
Chambers-Bowen said providing this family-friendly entertainment for Delbarton is something that has been strived for.
“This will be some nice clean fun for everyone,” Chambers-Bowen said. “Bring a friend. Bring the family.”
Chambers-Bowen said the event will feature music of varying genres and that the acts will be trading out throughout the night each evening.
