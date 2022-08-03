Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

DELBARTON — The Delbarton Opry House featured some “Hometown Sounds” with a free two-night music event Friday-Saturday, July 29-30.

Friday night featured Dewey Moore and the Thomas Jude Band. Saturday’s music guests were Karmen Slone and the Hutchinson Brothers Band.

Recommended for you