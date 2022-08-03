DELBARTON — The Delbarton Opry House featured some “Hometown Sounds” with a free two-night music event Friday-Saturday, July 29-30.
Friday night featured Dewey Moore and the Thomas Jude Band. Saturday’s music guests were Karmen Slone and the Hutchinson Brothers Band.
“This is something that we’re hoping to make a routine thing,” said Rachel Chambers-Bowen, a member of the Delbarton town council.
Moore is a retired coal miner from Kentucky and a local singer and songwriter. The Thomas Jude Band is from southern West Virginia and features Jude, Alan Riffle and Terry Soltesz. Slone is a young local musician. The Hutchinson Brothers Band is from southern West Virginia.