DELBARTON — The mayor of Delbarton, Elmer “Ray” Spence died last week, according to a statement released by the town.
“It is with great sadness that the Town of Delbarton announces the passing of its Mayor, Elmer “Ray” Spence,” the statement released early Friday morning said. “Ray was a resident of Mingo County for over 60 years. Ray was an entrepreneur and local businessman. He served his first term as mayor from 1992-1996; then, in 2019, Ray again was elected mayor in a historic ‘write-in’ candidacy in which he narrowly won by six votes.”
It was in Spence’s first term in office that the Delbarton Homecoming Celebration was started, an event that continues today.
Jennifer Browning works for the town’s utilities department. As a Delbarton native, she said she knew Spence for most of her life and only became closer to him once he took office.
“If you didn’t know Ray personally and recognize all of the good he brought to our community, you really missed out,” Browning said. “I had known him just about my entire life, but when he came into office we became family. He cared what we thought and if we had ideas, he was always willing to help and backed us 110 percent.”
Browning said his death is a huge loss for the community as a whole.
“In my eyes, my life, this town, my job, will never be the same, but I know he’d want us to keep working forward the way he has. He’s brought us a long way, and without COVID we would’ve made it even further, but we survived that as a team. Please continue to pray for Ray’s family, because I know they are all hurting. Pray for the town staff and the town in general.”
Rachel Chambers-Bowen worked with him as a member of the town’s council on multiple projects and events for the community. She said he was more than just her mayor — he was a great friend.
“Mayor Spence was a wonderful man,” Chambers-Bowen said. “He was not only the mayor but also a great friend. He loved our little town and wanted to see it succeed and improve. He did a lot for the town and the residents during the past few years. Despite some adversity from others he held his head high and continued to push forward. He made a huge impact on my life and I will never forget him. He was a wonderful person to know.”
Spence’s loss is not only felt in Delbarton, but across Mingo County.
“Please allow me and my council to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Delbarton’s mayor, Elmer Ray Spence, along with the entire Delbarton community,” said Matt Moore, mayor of Matewan. “I am deeply sorry for your sudden loss and will keep you in my thoughts during this most difficult time.”
As of press time, funeral arrangements had not yet been released.
