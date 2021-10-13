DELBARTON — Police have charged a Delbarton man with the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court, troopers with the Williamson detachment of the West Virginia State Police obtained a recorded statement from Keith Edward Browning, 29, of Day Star Road in Delbarton, on Oct. 6 in which they say he admitted to inappropriately touching the teen with his bare hand.
Browning has been charged with sexual abuse by parent/guardian, and sexual abuse in the first degree. He is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail at Holden on a $10,000 cash-only bond, having been arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Donald Sansom.
In other felony criminal complaints out of Mingo Magistrate Court this week, Kevin Andrew Totten, 47, of Salt Lick, Kentucky, was charged with felony fleeing and possession of fentanyl over an incident police say happened on Sept. 23. According to the criminal complaint, deputies with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department noticed a black Jeep Wrangler parked beside the road that matched the description of a vehicle police had been seeking.
Deputies say the Jeep was still running and a man was slumped over in the driver’s seat. When the man woke up, police said he hit the gas pedal and fled the scene, almost running over officers.
Deputies did not specify where in Mingo County the incident took place.
Totten is currently behind bars at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville. He has another charge out of Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority.
Mingo deputies also charged Clayton Andrew Colegrove, 47, of Williamson this week with domestic violence and malicious wounding after they say he struck his wife in the face multiple times with his hand, causing swelling and redness. Colegrove is also accused of using a hammer on the victim’s hand, possibly causing a bone fracture.
The incident occurred on Sept. 28, according to a criminal complaint. Colegrove is behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.