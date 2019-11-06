BELO — A Delbarton man has been charged with domestic battery for the second time in four months after he allegedly held a knife to the throat of one of his family members.
Ryan David Dempsey, 25, was arrested Oct. 30 and charged with domestic battery and domestic assault by the West Virginia State Police, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
Officers responded to a complaint of domestic violence at a residence along WV Route 65 in the Belo area.
The victim told the troopers that she and the defendant had gotten into a verbal argument at which time he held a knife to her throat and told her she needed to die, according to the report.
The victim described the knife as a “folding box cutter type knife,” according to the report. Upon contact with Dempsey, officers located a similar style knife in the defendant’s pants pocket.
Dempsey was also convicted for domestic battery on July 18, 2019, according to the report.
Dempsey was arraigned in Magistrate Court by Mingo County Magistrate Dave Justice and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of a $2,000 cash only bond.
Corporals J.D. Matheny and D.C. Moore of the Williamson detachment of the WVSP were the arresting officers.
Here are more arrests recently filed in Magistrate Court:
DUI, CHILD NEGLECT: Megan Cox, 35, of Phelps, Ky., was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with driving under the influence with a minor, child neglect by a parent creating risk of serious injury, no insurance, no registration and improper use of equipment by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.
According to the complaint, the defendant was pulled over in the Matewan area for a busted windshield and had no proof of registration or insurance. Deputy B.T. Sipple, who is the K-9 Deputy in Mingo County, ran his K-9 around the vehicle, and it indicated on the passenger side door. The defendant then handed the officer a black case and said that there were needles inside the case. Inside the case, the deputy found a fully loaded needle ready for injection.
A field sobriety test was done on Cox, and she showed signs of intoxication and was sent to Williamson Memorial Hospital for further testing. She also had her child in the vehicle at the time of the arrest and admitted to using meth earlier, according to the complaint.
Cox was arraigned in Magistrate Court by Donald Sansom and is being held in Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bail.
DOMESTIC BATTERY: Cameron Fouch, 45, of Delbarton was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with domestic battery, domestic assault and prevention of access to emergency services by the MCSD.
According to the complaint, Mingo Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call at Canada Drive in Delbarton after the victim’s mother said her daughter was being held against her will. When they arrived at the residence, officers observed several bruises and whelps on the victim.
The victim allegedly told officers that Fouch had beat her because “he was messing up in life,” according to the report. The defendant allegedly threatened to kill the victim if she left the house and held a knife to her throat.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Nathaniel Ethan David Cassidy, 23, of Winco Block was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with domestic violence by the MCSD after he allegedly struck his uncle several times in the arms and body with a wood furring strip.
FALSE REPORT: Brianna Blankenship, 24, of Delbarton was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with falsely reporting an emergency incident by the MCSD. According to the complaint, Blankenship allegedly called Mingo County 911 to report bodies being under her parents’ trailer. The defendant allegedly called law enforcement more than 10 times over the matter. Law enforcement investigated the claims and cleared the case.
HINDERING: Kimbery Smith, 23, of Delbarton was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with hindering law enforcement by the MCSD.