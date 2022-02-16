DELBARTON — A man from Delbarton was charged with threats of terroristic acts after police say he claimed that he was “going to kill a couple million people.”
According to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Mingo County Magistrate Court, Cpl. T.G. Kania III of the West Virginia State Police was contacted through dispatchers advising that they had received two separate telephone calls from Richard Nelson Queen, 64, of Delbarton. The calls were in reference to a complaint he had previously made.
During the calls, police say Queen made multiple statements claiming that he hated everyone and was “going to kill a couple million people” if something was not done on his case. During the second telephone conversation, Queen made statements, according to police, that he was running around with a machine gun and “getting ready to go to Hell.” He further stated that he was ready to go crazy and wanted to let someone know.
The phone calls were recorded through the WVSP Communications Office, which allowed Cpl. Kania to hear the threatening statements made by Queen.
Queen was charged with threats of terroristic acts, a felony. He was arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate Dave Justice on Jan. 27 and has since posted bond.