Fourth of July celebrations were held across communities in Mingo and Pike counties this past weekend, as Tug Valley area residents celebrated the Declaration of Independence. Hundreds came out to join in on the free food and entertainment in the Town of Delbarton as they hosted their annual Fourth of July fireworks show on Saturday. Mingo County Magistrates Dave Justice, Donald Sansom and Jim Harvey smoked a hog on site while Delbarton council members and town employees provided hot dogs, hamburgers, cake and more for free.
Delbarton lets freedom ring with Fourth of July celebration
