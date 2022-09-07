DELBARTON — Delbarton hosted its annual Homecoming activities over the Labor Day weekend. Activities included vendors, live performers, community meals each day and ended with church services and a gospel sing on Sunday.
Delbarton Homecoming marks Labor Day weekend
- Williamson Daily News
-
-
Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Latest News
- Mingo survivor named national Youth Heart Ambassador
- Robert Shell Family donates $50,000 to support Early College Academy students
- This week in West Virginia history
- Tickets on sale for Small Communities, Big Solutions conference
- Free annual naloxone distribution expands statewide for September event
- US drug czar talks West Virginia, Biden’s commitment as Recovery Month kicks off
- Beshear announces broadband funding
- Construction set for county, state bridges damaged by Kentucky flooding
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Dept. of Labor files suit against Williamson mayor
- Tug Valley rolls past Tide, 32-8
- Miners throttle Westside 56-6 in season-opening win
- Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
- Crews battle vehicle fire
- Belfry tops LC in 2-1 thriller to win 2A-Section 8 title
- Mingo Central to open season at Westside on Friday
- Testing continues in search for new WPD officers
- One injured in ATV accident
- Tug Valley Class of 2002 celebrates 20-year reunion
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.