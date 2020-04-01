DELBARTON — The Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department recently unveiled a brand new all-terrain vehicle that they will use for off-road emergencies.
The department unveiled the side-by-side in a post on their Facebook page and said that on March 1 they alerted Mingo County 911 Dispatchers that “ATV 206” was officially in service at Station 200 in downtown Delbarton.
The ATV is a brand new 2020 Polaris Ranger 1000 EPS equipped with a KIMTEk Corp. Medlite Deluxe Transport Skid unit in the bed. ATV 206 also features a hard top roof, full front windshield, 360 degree LED emergency lights, LED scene light and a 4,500-pound winch on the front to assist fire department members in the rescue and recovery of victims during off-road rescue emergencies.
“ATV 206 will primarily be responsible for the rescue of injured trail riders on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail Systems or surrounding trails not a part of the HM Trail Systems,” the post on the DVFD Facebook page read.
Fire department members Jordon Mounts and James Blackburn worked over a period of a few days fitting the vehicle with the emergency lights and scene lighting before clearing the ATV ready for service in Mingo County.
“We would like to give a special thank you to the DVFD Board of Directors and Keefers Kawasaki Suzuki Polaris Kymco Powersports of Logan for making this possible,” the post said.
The Hatfield and McCoy Trails have two different trail heads and hundreds of miles of off-road trails in their response area.