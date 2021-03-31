PIE — The Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department rescued a man from Pigeon Creek in Mingo County on Sunday morning after his vehicle ran off of the roadway, trapping him in the high, raging waters.
According to a post on the DVFD Facebook page, firefighters drove up on the submerged vehicle at 11:14 a.m. while returning to the station after working a separate accident that had occurred nearby about two hours earlier.
According to the post, the male driver, identified as Harley Pauley of Varney, was trapped inside of the vehicle, which was being bombarded by a raging current due to recent heavy rainfall.
Firefighters said Pauley was alert, oriented and conscious and appeared uninjured. He was extracted from the vehicle and guided to safety using a floatation device tied to a rope by a few good Samaritans on shore.
Pauley was examined by STAT EMS on scene, and the crash is being investigated by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.
Two hours earlier, the DVFD responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident near the Pie Church of God after a tire from a truck became dislodged and struck another vehicle.
No injuries were reported from that accident, which is also being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office.