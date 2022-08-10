Looking for ways to avoid being financially exploited? In today’s world, an ounce of prevention is worth its weight in gold.
Just about anyone with more than a penny to their name can become the target of those who would happily rip you off. Financial exploitation is happening every minute of every day.
The Federal Trade Commission reported $5.8 billion in reported fraud losses to consumers during 2021. The agency received 2.8 million complaints from adults in every age group for a variety of scams.
To help avoid such losses happening to you, here are three worthwhile protective measures.
Sign up online for the free service from the U.S. Postal Service that email you images of the mail you will receive each day. That allows you to watch for financial statements, family messages or other important documents coming in the mail hours before it arrives. You can also choose to have a trusted family member or friend receive these emails. If they see something suspicious, or an unexpected change in your mail patterns, they may be able to detect exploitation or a scam and alert you to take action.
It’s easy to benefit from this free service at informeddelivery.usps.com. Protecting your mail is also protecting yourself from horrible surprises.
A second way to minimize the possibility of financial exploitation is to give your debit and credit card companies permission to send you emails or text messages for purchases, withdrawals and other transactions above a certain amount that you select.
This free financial monitoring method gives you early warning of any suspicious charges or other activity. Acting quickly can prevent further fraud.
Check online or call the company to find out how this notification service can work to your benefit.
The third protective measure is to select and work with a “watchdog.”
You and the watchdog, a trusted relative or friend, can set up an informal arrangement to discuss financial and budgeting decisions and undertake planning to assure long-term financial well-being. It’s not a typical topic of conversation, but it can be highly effective.
No formal document is needed because this helpful person will simply provide their input on financial choices to be sure the right things are happening for you.
Of course, part of the arrangement will be that you are willing to listen seriously to your watchdog’s opinions and guidance. Otherwise, it will be frustrating for all. Knowing that you have a backup for such important directions in life, an extra set of eyes and ears, helps assure that you can protect your financial well-being and not fall victim to scammers, thieves or other greedy people.
For free assistance with financial exploitation concerns and other legal matters, state residents who are 60 or older may call the West Virginia Senior Legal Aid hotline at 800-229–5068.
Deb Miller, JD, is a volunteer with WV Senior Legal Aid.