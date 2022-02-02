It was a horror story happening to him, and Tom couldn’t believe it.
He wanted to move his family from Florida to West Virginia and called an interstate moving company he saw advertised.
Tom signed a contract to have their belongings packed and moved. The cost estimate of $6,000 was based mainly on the number of pounds to be shipped and the distance involved.
The contract was with a broker. No one mentioned that the broker’s company was not going to handle the move itself.
When a broker lines up a moving company to handle the actual move, a second contract should be signed with the customer to lock in the terms and price, but often that is not done. Tom wasn’t aware of that.
Many learn there is a different company involved when the mover shows up, but they believe they are still covered under the contract with the original company they negotiated with.
The mover and crew arrived on moving day and demanded an immediate payment of $7,700 in cash or a cashier’s check from Tom. The mover claimed the broker’s estimate was faulty.
Someone had mentioned to Tom that there was a way to check for legitimate interstate movers online. The information is available on the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Administration (FMCA) website at https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/protect-your-move.
At that point, Tom regretted not having done that. He thought he was being scammed.
On the other hand, he knew he had to get things going for the move. Like many, he paid but felt cheated.
Even after paying the full amount, things did not go well. After Tom and his family arrived at their new home, their belongings had not.
Over the next three days, he spent hours trying to figure out where their beds, dressers and other household items were and got no information or delivery. Because it was an interstate move, he couldn’t just call the local Sheriff’s Department for help.
Feeling angry and frustrated, Tom checked the FMCA website and learned that the mover was violating federal law by not being registered or licensed. That also meant that the company was probably not insured for losses, late deliveries or damaged items.
The FMCA website provides information on the registration status, contact information, number of trucks, safety record, insurance coverage, previous complaint history and other important factors about a moving company.
Tom called the FMCA at 888-368-7238 to file a complaint against the mover. He wondered when the nightmare would end.
Every day, things go wrong, and free assistance with civil legal issues is available for West Virginia residents age 60 and older. Call West Virginia Senior Legal Aid at 800-229–5068 for legal support.