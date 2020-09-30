With the 2020 general election nearly a month away, the two candidates vying for the open seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates 21st District continue to make their case to voters. The district covers parts of Mingo, Wyoming and McDowell counties.
Incumbent Republican Mark Dean of Gilbert is seeking re-election against Democratic challenger Phyllis White, also of Gilbert.
Phyllis White (D)
White was born in McDowell County and grew up in nearby Wyoming County, graduating from Baileysville High School. She got her bachelor’s degree from Marshall University in elementary education and then obtained two master’s degrees, also from Marshall.
She is a lifelong native of West Virginia and spent 34 years working as a teacher, assistant principal and principal in the Mingo County School system. White was named the RESA Principal of the Year in 2015 and received several other awards.
White is no stranger to politics as she is married to former West Virginia Delegate Harry Keith White, who served the 21st District for more than 20 years from the 1990s until he resigned in 2016.
Phyllis White also has experience as a member of the Legislature, as she was chosen by Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin in early 2016 to fill the vacant House 21 seat that was left open after her husband resigned to take a private sector job.
“We’ve always been involved in our community, and I hope to always be involved,” White said. “I feel I can do a good job. I know a lot of people, and I know how to get a lot of things done. We’ve been involved in Charleston for many years, and I know how to bring money back to our counties. And I think that’s something that you are not seeing right now. ... I feel like the citizens in Southern West Virginia are kind of getting lost in the shuffle.”
White says if elected two of the issues she hopes to address within her district is the lack of broadband internet and water/sewage infrastructure.
She says that addressing those issues would help open up opportunities to bring in more, better-paying jobs to the southern part of the state
“For years we have talked about bringing different jobs into Southern West Virginia. ... Coal is always going to be a part of West Virginia; it’s always going to be a part,” White said. “But I think we have to diversify, we have to try and look ahead. But unless we bring the water/sewer projects and broadband internet into our communities, we are never going to get these companies to come invest in Southern West Virginia.”
White said that she did not accept any endorsements from any groups or lobbyist while campaigning for the 2020 election as she did in years past.
“We decided to not take any endorsements so that when a bill comes up we’ll be able to lean either right or lean left,” White said. “We wanted to do that this time so that we could look at everything. I think you have people leaning right with the president, and you got some leaning left. So I think now is a time when you need to sit down and look at both sides and see what fits best for Southern West Virginia.”
Mark Dean (R)
Dean has spent the majority of his life in Mingo County, graduating from Gilbert High School in 1999. He graduated from Concord University in Athens, West Virginia, with his bachelor’s degree in education and then obtained his master’s degree from Marshall.
Dean also worked for Mingo County Schools, spending the past 17 years as a teacher and administrator for the school system. Dean was set to be the principal at Lenore PK-8 this fall, but resigned from his position at the beginning of September to accept a new job.
He now serves as the executive director for Village Caregiving in Southern West Virginia, a company that specializes in non-medical, in-home personal care.
Dean is seeking to be elected for the third time as he has served the 21st District since 2016. He said he been interested in politics since middle school.
“I’ve always been interested in West Virginia politics and history and just how things go in the state,” Dean said. “It probably started in the eighth grade. I was a West Virginia Golden Horseshoe winner, and I’ve always just kind of kept up with it since then. ... I never really thought about running until 2014 when someone from the state party called and asked me to run. They said this was one of the only districts without a Republican in it, and I decided to run.”
Dean said that after being elected in 2016, the House has passed a couple of strong 2nd Amendment Bills, a bill that reduced the income tax on retirees’ Social Security, a bill that eliminated taxpayer-funded abortion, a bill for free community and technical college for West Virginia residents and more.
In 2019, Dean worked with the UMWA Local 1440 in Matewan and presented a bill for a state level Black Lung fund. He said he is working on the bill again in 2020.
“Instead of all of our money going to the federal government and flowing through them and then coming back to us, we would be making a presumptive Black Lung bill in West Virginia,” Dean said. “If you worked underground in a West Virginia coal mine for a set number of years, then you would automatically qualify for this presumptive Black Lung.”
Dean also said that improving infrastructure is key, beginning with fixing the roadways, as well as improving the access to high-speed internet in rural West Virginia and continuing to work on water/sewage projects in the area.
Dean also said he hopes to look into potentially restructuring the tax base and said he thinks that way too much of the tax base comes from the citizens.
Dean has a list of endorsements from several groups including West Virginians For Life, National Rifle Association, WV Citizens Defense League, WV Business and Industry Council, Friends of Coal, OMEGA and WV Truckers Association.
Dean labeled himself as a “pro-labor Republican” and is also endorsed by various labor groups including AFL-CIO, UMWA, International Operator’s Union, AFP, WVEA and the School Service Personnel Association.
Dean first ran to serve the 21st District in the 2014 election and lost to then-incumbent Harry Keith White.
This will be the third election that White and Dean will oppose one another, as they also ran against each other for the House 21 seat in 2016 and 2018.
Dean defeated White for the first time in the 2016 election when she was running to keep her appointed seat.
Dean then defeated White again in the 2018 election to keep his seat in the House.
Phyllis White and Mark Dean have other ties, as they also worked together while employed in the Mingo County School System. Dean served as vice principal under White at Gilbert Elementary School until she resigned as principal in 2015. Dean was then named the principal at GES after White’s departure.
The West Virginia House of Delegates is part of a “citizen legislature” that represents West Virginia. While lawmakers are elected by the people to serve as their representative voice in government, they are also professionals in other occupations. This is known as a part-time legislature.
It is a bicameral legislature, meaning that it consists of two bodies, which are the Senate and the House of Delegates. All 100 House of Delegates seats are up for election every two years.
The salary for a member of the House of Delegates is $20,000 per calendar year with additional daily compensation for each day actually served, days served as a presiding officer or attending to legislative business when the legislature is not in regular, extension or regular or extraordinary session.
The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3, and polling places will be open despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Early voting is offered Oct. 21-31.