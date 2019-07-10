Logan Banner
CHIEF LOGAN STATE PARK - "Deadly Divide: The Hatfield & McCoy Story," the all-new outdoor drama from The Aracoma Story, Inc, is set to debut this week at the Liz Spurlock Amphitheater located inside Chief Logan State Park.
The show, written by local playwright and former Logan resident Geoff Allen, centers around the infamous Hatfield and McCoy feud that took place in the 19th century.
The show will open to audiences this Thursday, July 11 and will be presented each Thursday-Sunday for three weeks from July 11-14, July 18-21 and July 25-28. All shows begin at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at www.bownpapertickets.com, Gatti's Pizza at the Fountain Place Mall, Pic Pac at Man, Aracoma Drug in Chapmanville and Chief Logan Conference Center.
For more information call The Aracoma Story Inc. office at 304-752-0253 or visit their Facebook page.