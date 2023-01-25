Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — Tamarack Foundation for the Arts has extended the application deadline for its new program to support women and BIPOC artists in southern West Virginia.

Tamarack Foundation for the Arts Business Accelerator is a six-month arts business cohort program for women and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, Person of Color) arts-focused business owners and facilitated by Elaine Grogan Luttrull, Minerva Financial Arts.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.

