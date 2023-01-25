WILLIAMSON — Tamarack Foundation for the Arts has extended the application deadline for its new program to support women and BIPOC artists in southern West Virginia.
Tamarack Foundation for the Arts Business Accelerator is a six-month arts business cohort program for women and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, Person of Color) arts-focused business owners and facilitated by Elaine Grogan Luttrull, Minerva Financial Arts.
The overarching goal is to build business and financial knowledge, skills, and self-efficacy in women and BIPOC-owned arts-focused small businesses while creating community among participants.
“Tamarack Foundation for the Arts, in partnership with the WV Hive, recognizes the need to support the development of women and BIPOC-owned small businesses within southern West Virginia counties and areas declared ARC-distressed or at-risk,” said a press release from the foundation. “The TFA Arts Business Accelerator aims to increase the number of arts-focused small business startups owned by women and BIPOC and increase the capacity and growth of already existing women and BIPOC-owned arts-based small businesses in southern West Virginia. TFA will accomplish this by providing a cohort of 20 individuals with small-business development training, coaching, access to accountants, learning workshops, subsidies to access markets and networking opportunities over a six-month training period.”
This program is focused on women from low to moderate income households and members of the BIPOC community who live in or own a business in the program service area, which includes the following counties: Boone, Fayette, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming. Space is limited to 20 participants.
As part of this program, participants will:
- Build portfolio careers to monetize creativity
- Plan for realistic business costs
- Use effective record-keeping systems
- Prioritize tax deductions for creative entrepreneurs
- Increase financial knowledge, habits, and self-efficacy
- Obtain business licenses and sales tax licenses, if appropriate
- Increase access to business education, support, capital, and markets
- Increase networking opportunities with peers
- Strengthen the small business ecosystem in their regions
As part of the program, participants will have three consultation sessions with the instructor and attend the in-person TFA Arts Business Accelerator Bootcamp in Beckley on Feb. 23 and 24, during which meals will be provided as well as a travel stipend and/or lodging based on travel distance.
Chosen participants will also be required to attend the virtual West Virginia Creative Network monthly Lunch and Learn series one Wednesday a month from March through August.
To receive more information on how to apply, contact Kandi Workman at kandi@tamarackfoundation.org or call 304-915-6276. Information can also be found on the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts Facebook page. Applications are now due by Feb. 1.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.