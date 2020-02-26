LOGAN — The Southwestern Regional Day Report Center recently released their quarterly report for the months of October through December 2019.
The results outlined in the report were shown at Logan’s Day Report office during a visit from U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy Director Jim Carroll on Tuesday, Feb. 18. The report was subsequently outlined at the Logan County Commission’s regular session the next day by SRDRC Director Michelle Akers and Program Development Coordinator Rachel Rubin.
Out of the four counties served by SRDRC — Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo — Logan County provided 43.5% of all drug screens throughout October, November and December. The majority of those referrals come from probation and DHHR, with probation, Drug Court and DHHR making up more than 90% of all drug screens performed at SRDRC.
“As you can see in the summary statistics, Logan continues to be, kind of, a spike in all of the services that we’re providing, so we are seeing the greatest volume of patients and providing the greatest volume of services here in Logan County,” Rubin said. “That is both based on the demand, because it is a county with a larger population relative to Boone and Lincoln, and it’s also due to a great amount of participation with our partners in DHHR, and probation, the Circuit Court Office and the Magistrate Court’s office.”
From October through December 2019, SRDRC performed 9,103 drug screens, up from 8,033 from June through August 2019.
The SRDRC held 280 individual therapy sessions from October through December 2019, down from 291 from June through August 2019. The numbers were down in the other two categories as well.
Group therapy sessions saw a drop from 3,332 sessions from June through August 2019 to 2,357 sessions from October through December 2019. Day Report participants performed 6,298 hours of court-mandated community service from October through December 2019, down from 7,295 from June through August 2019.
Logan County’s Quick Response Team (QRT) program — in which SRDRC Recovery Coach John Kangas, a deputy sheriff and an EMT visit each residence where an overdose has been reported within the past 72 hours — saw a 69% successful contact rate. According to the report, 14.3% of contacts were referred to a detox or inpatient treatment facility.
The QRT statistics show that, on average, 18 people overdose and survive each month in Logan County. The average age of overdose victims is 43.4, with the oldest victim being 65 and the youngest 18. Fifty-five percent of overdose victims are men.
According to the report, 85% of overdoses are reported to the QRT by EMS, while the other 15% are referred by friends, family or service providers. Lastly, the QRT visits an individual an average number of 1.125 times, and 64.3% are visited more than once. Twenty-one people have been visited four or more times, and the most number of visits to a single individual is eight.
The greatest number of QRT overdoses from October through December 2019 were in Logan and Chapmanville.
According to the report, the SRDRC is looking to secure funding for QRTs in other counties in 2020.