LOGAN - The Southwestern Regional Day Report Center, which serves Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo counties in southern West Virginia, has released their quarterly report for the months of June, July and August.
Michelle Akers, director of the Southwestern Regional Day Report Center, presented the report to the Logan County Commission during its regular meeting Monday, Sept. 9.
"We've had a very busy summer," Akers said. "Most of what we do is substance use disorder treatment. We don't do any medication at all. We do a lot of outreach services and advocacy, and our goal is to try to get as many people in recovery and off of the jail bill and, hopefully, save some lives before people die of overdose."
According to the report, there were 8,033 drug screens from June through August, which was down from 8,674 for the months of February through April. The majority of the screens came from Logan County, which provided 47% of them.
"Logan, of the four counties, is certainly the biggest and the largest," Akers said.
The majority of Logan's referrals come from Probation and DHHR. Probation, drug court and DHHR make up the vast majority of drug screening referrals - making up over 90% of all screens performed at SRDRC.
Logan County currently provides about 36% of all individual therapy services and 42% of group therapy services. All counties provide a variety of group therapy: early recovery, relapse prevention, moral recognition therapy, criminal conduct and substance abuse, treatment, seeking safety, living skills and recovery meetings.
In this quarter, there was a 7% overall increase in the number of service hours provided and about one-third, or 32.8%, of the region's community service hours were performed in Mingo County.
n Boone County: 1,338 drug screens, 1,971 hours of community service performed, 14 mental health assessments, 425 group therapy sessions, 77 individual therapy sessions and six case management sessions.
n Lincoln County: 1,360 drug screens, 2,232 hours of community service performed, nine mental health assessments, 598 group therapy sessions, 78 individual therapy sessions, and 28 case management sessions.
n Logan County: 3,756 drug screens, 692 hours of community service performed, 24 mental health assessments, 1,405 group therapy sessions, 138 individual therapy sessions, and 15 case management sessions.
n Mingo County: 1,579 drug screens, 2,400 hours of community service performed, two mental health assessments, 942 group therapy sessions, 88 individual therapy sessions and 16 case management sessions.
The report shows that 20 individuals are currently in recovery-oriented housing under the treatment supervision program, with 10 men at the New Beginnings Home for Men in Logan and 10 women at the Marjorie Oakley Home for Women in Logan. Forty-two individuals are currently on the waiting list to enter the program - 22 women and 20 men - with 10 of those individuals coming from the four-county area serviced by the SRDRC. There were three graduations in the last month.
The report also details the pilot months of the Quick Response Team program in which SRDRC's recovery coach, John Kangas, a deputy sheriff and an emergency medical technician visit each residence where an overdose has been reported within the past 72 hours in Logan County. The QRT visits homes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoon, and statistics show that there have been 77% visits that led to successful contacts and 12.7% of visits led to referral to a detox or inpatient treatment facility.
QRT was intended to service 35 people in the first year, but it has served 51 people in just three months.
Location data shows Switzer and Man areas tied for 20.9% of cases, with Logan coming in second at 18.6%. After that comes Holden/Whitman at 9.3%, Omar at 7%, transient/homeless at 7%, Chapmanville at 7%, West Logan at 4.7% and the Lake area at 4.7%.
During the commission meeting, SRDRC case manager Tyler Brewster also presented statistics on the center's Fresh Start program for the months of January through August. Fresh Start, which is also in the same four-county region as Day Report, is a farming program targeted at those recovering from addition.
1,208 pounds of vegetables - which includes everything from peppers, corn, turnips, lettuce, peas, potatoes, cabbage, cauliflower, cucumbers, squash, broccoli, eggplant, green beans and more - were donated out of the Fresh Start program. Mingo County clients earned 228 hours in GED classes, and 93 Logan County community members were contacted about the program's scope.
Active partnerships with the Fresh Start program include the Williamson Health and Wellness Center, WVU Extension, Logan County Health Department, Mingo County Health Department, Lincoln County Farmer's Market, Hungry Lambs Food Initiative, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, Refresh Appalachia and Marshall University.
