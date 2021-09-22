WILLIAMSON — David Jewell, CFO of Williamson Health & Wellness Center, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management and investment firms, according to a news release.
Jewell was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome David into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As a member, Jewell will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. He will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels with other experts.
“I am extremely excited and honored to be selected into the Forbes Finance Council,” David said. “I think this will provide an opportunity to network with other professionals to be able to share our knowledge and grow professionally as well as highlight the great services that Williamson Health & Wellness Center brings to our community on a national platform.”
For more information, visit forbesfinancecouncil.com.