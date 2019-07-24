The Mingo/Pike County area is gearing up for the 47th annual King Coal Festival, sponsored by A.I.M. (Action in Mingo) in downtown Williamson the third weekend in September.
Vendor booths are $25 with registration forms available by emailing kingcoalfestival@yahoo.com, visiting Facebook.com/King-Coal-Festival or by contacting chairman Jada Hunter at 304-235-0909. The forms can also be picked up in Williamson at Hurley's Drug Store, the Williamson Public Library, the Chamber of Commerce at the Coal House or Shae's Boutique at the South Side Mall.
The King Coal Festival Beauty Pageant will be Saturday, Sept. 14, at the South Side Mall.
The festival will begin with the annual pet show Thursday, Sept. 19. The block party, cruise night and corn hole tournament will be Friday, Sept. 20.
On Saturday, Sept. 21, there will be live music all day at the stage on Logan Street, and vendors will be set up on Second Avenue. The annual Frank O'Brien 5k and 10k runs and the crowning of Mr. King Coal will be Saturday with the annual parade scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
Something new this year is a History Alive presentation by James Froeme portraying Charles Schulz, creator of the "Peanuts" cartoons. It is presented by the Williamson Historical Foundation and the West Virginia Humanities Council.
A pinto beans and cornbread dinner, gospel sing and horseshoe pitching tournament will be at the Williamson campus of Southern W.Va. Community and Technical College from 1-3 p.m. on the final day, Sunday, Sept. 22.
The annual King Coal Festival Car Show will be held the following weekend on Saturday, Sept. 28, in downtown Williamson.