WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau has announced the cancellation of the inaugural Williamson Off-Road Expo that was planned for later this month at the Williamson Fieldhouse, but not due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
“On behalf of the Tug Valley Area CVB as well as the Williamson Parks & Recreation Department, I would like to thank you for your interest in participating with us for the Williamson Off-Road Expo at the historic Williamson Field House on March 28th,” Executive Director Wes Wilson said in a statement. “We feel that the Tug Valley Area is certainly more off-road/trail-rider friendly than it ever has been, and the interest continues to grow as we progress into the future of trail tourism. Unfortunately, in the case of this event, we were unable to gain enough interest from vendors to justify having the expo itself and as a result have decided to cancel the event. We do though already have plans to have an off-road expo in 2021.”
The expo was just announced last month and was designed to bring a spotlight to the ever-growing Hatfield and McCoy Trail Systems. The expo was going to showcase vendors related to the off-road industry, particularly those tied to trail tourism and the Hatfield McCoy Trails.
Wilson said the cancellation was not due to the novel COVID-19 virus, which has shut down schools, professional organizations such as the NBA, MLB, NHL and the NCAA, and businesses across the country.
“With that said, though, the Tug Valley Area CVB is closely monitoring the evolving situation regarding the COVID-19 outbreak. Thankfully, no events are scheduled for our organization within the next month and a half. If any of our future event schedules change, we will let you know.”